US Markets

China's foreign trade still facing uncertainty - commerce ministry

Contributors
Yawen Chen Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's trade still faces many uncertainties and unstable factors, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked whether Western criticism of Beijing's early response to the coronavirus outbreak would jeopardise their economic ties.

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's trade still faces many uncertainties and unstable factors, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked whether Western criticism of Beijing's early response to the coronavirus outbreak would jeopardise their economic ties.

"The Chinese side has persistently opposed politicizing economic and trade issues," ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a weekly briefing online.

He said the ministry was closely monitoring and studying the situation regarding trade, but did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((yawen.chen@thomsonreuters.com; On Twitter https://twitter.com/ywchen1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular