China's foreign ministry says EXIM bank provided Sri Lanka with debt extension

January 25, 2023 — 10:01 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the Export-Import Bank of China has provided Sri Lanka with a debt extension, confirming a Reuters report from Tuesday .

"China feels for Sri Lanka as it faces difficulties and challenges and has been helping with Sri Lanka's socio-economic development as best as we can," the foreign ministry said in comments to Reuters.

