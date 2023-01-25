China's foreign ministry says EXIM bank provided Sri Lanka with debt extension

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the Export-Import Bank of China has provided Sri Lanka with a debt extension, confirming a Reuters report from Tuesday .

"China feels for Sri Lanka as it faces difficulties and challenges and has been helping with Sri Lanka's socio-economic development as best as we can," the foreign ministry said in comments to Reuters.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((engen.tham@thomsonreuters.com;))

