China's Foran Energy to sign 20-year LNG deal with Cheniere

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese natural gas distribution company Foran Energy Group Co Ltd 002911.SZ on Monday said it plans to sign a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with U.S. company Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A.

Cheniere will supply about 45 million British thermal heat (about 860,000 metric tons) per year from 2028, with purchasing prices linked to U.S. Henry Hub gas futures, Foran said in an announcement.

Cheniere is the largest U.S. producer and exporter of LNG.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Jason Neely)

