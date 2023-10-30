News & Insights

Commodities
LNG

China's Foran Energy to sign 20-year LNG deal with Cheniere

October 30, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese natural gas distribution company Foran Energy Group Co Ltd 002911.SZ on Monday said it plans to sign a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with U.S. company Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A.

Cheniere will supply about 45 million British thermal heat (about 860,000 metric tons) per year from 2028, with purchasing prices linked to U.S. Henry Hub gas futures, Foran said in an announcement.

Cheniere is the largest U.S. producer and exporter of LNG.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Jason Neely)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.