China's food delivery giant Meituan posts third-quarter loss

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as it plowed more investment into expanding its various businesses.

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as it plowed more investment into expanding its various businesses.

Tencent-backed 0700.HK Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, reported a 5.53 billion yuan ($866 million) loss in the July-September period versus a profit of 2.05 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37.9% in the period from a year earlier to 48.8 billion yuan.

That compared with a 48.6 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3888 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More