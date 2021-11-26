China's food delivery giant Meituan posts third-quarter loss

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as it plowed more investment into expanding its various businesses.

Tencent-backed 0700.HK Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, reported a 5.53 billion yuan ($866 million) loss in the July-September period versus a profit of 2.05 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37.9% in the period from a year earlier to 48.8 billion yuan.

That compared with a 48.6 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3888 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

