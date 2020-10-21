China's fiscal revenues up 4.7% y/y in Q3 as economy gains steam

Adds details

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenues grew 4.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the country's economic recovery picked up pace.

Fiscal revenues fell 7.4% in the second quarter on an annual basis, after sliding 14.3% in the first quarter, it said.

China's economy expanded 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, weaker than analyst expectations but faster than the second quarter's 3.2% growth.

Fiscal revenues rose 4.5% year-on-year in September, easing from a 5.3% increase in August, the ministry said.

For the first nine months of the year, fiscal revenues fell 6.4% from a year earlier to 14.1002 trillion yuan ($2.12 trillion), while fiscal expenditures dropped 1.9% to 17.5185 trillion yuan, it said.

($1 = 6.6627 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

