China's fiscal revenue growth slows despite economic recovery

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue growth slowed in January-May from the first four months, finance ministry data showed on Thursday, even as the economy showed signs of a recovery.

Fiscal revenues totalled 8.67 trillion yuan ($1.29 trillion)in the first five months, up 2.9% from a year earlier after excluding value-added tax (VAT) credit rebates, but slower than a 5% rise in January-April.

Fiscal revenue in May alone shrank 32.5% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data.

Revenue from government land sales fell for the fourth month by 24.03% in May, as property developers grew cautious about land purchases.

Fiscal spending reached 9.91 trillion yuan in the first five months, up 5.9% from a year earlier, the finance ministry's data showed.

China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, but consumption was still weak.

The cabinet has pledged to increase annual tax cuts, including VAT credit rebates, to 2.64 trillion yuan from an initial 2.5 trillion yuan, to help spur growth.

The tax cuts and spending on mass COVID tests have pressured on local governments' fiscal revenue and spending.

Moody's analysts expect a significant regional and local government budgetary deficit in 2022, even taking into account higher transfer payments from the central government.

"Expenditure will likely remain high - a result of greater healthcare and social security spending to control and ease the effects of coronavirus-related disruptions."

To help ease the growing fiscal pressure and debt risks for local governments, China's cabinet on Monday unveiled steps to improve the allocation of resources among local governments.

The central government has pledged to boost its transfer payments to local governments to nearly 9.8 trillion yuan this year to help offset any hit on local revenues.

($1 = 6.7118 Chinese yuan renminbi)

