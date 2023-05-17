China's fiscal revenue growth quickens as economy recovers

Adds details

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 11.9% in the first four months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, accelerating sharply from a 0.5% rise in January-March, official data showed, as the economy stages a gradual but uneven post-COVID recovery.

Fiscal revenue totalled 8.32 trillion yuan ($1.20 trillion)in the first four months while fiscal expenditure grew 6.8% to 8.64 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sonali Paul)

