China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field starts production

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field started production on Friday, the country's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK said.

Shenhai-1, meaning deepsea, is expected to produce up to 3.39 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas every year, or roughly 2% of China's total gas output, the energy major said on its official Weibo account.

The deepsea gas project, built in the Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Seas, will bring CNOOC's total gas production capacity in the sea area to more than 13 billion cubic meters annually, according to the company.

Shenhai-1 is part of CNOOC's plan to significantly increase its gas output to cut carbon emissions and help Beijing's climate goals.

