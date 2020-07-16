China's finmin to sell 15 bln yuan in overseas bonds this year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it will sell a total of 15 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bonds overseas in 2020.

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it will sell a total of 15 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bonds overseas in 2020.

In a statement published on its website, it said it will auction 5 billion yuan of yuan bonds in Hong Kong on July 23.

($1 = 6.9999 yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA BONDS/HONG KONG (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More