China's finmin to sell 15 bln yuan in overseas bonds this year

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it will sell a total of 15 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bonds overseas in 2020.

In a statement published on its website, it said it will auction 5 billion yuan of yuan bonds in Hong Kong on July 23.

