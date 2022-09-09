China's financial hub Shanghai to extend free COVID testing services

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's financial hub Shanghai will extend free regular COVID-19 testing services to Oct. 31 to further consolidate the results of their epidemic prevention efforts, the city government said on Friday.

Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October, the city government said on its Wechat account.

The city reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases for Sept. 8, government data showed.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.