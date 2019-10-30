China's finance ministry to re-issue euro bonds after 15-year hiatus

Bank of China Ltd said on Thursday it was appointed by the country's finance ministry to assist with the re-issue of euro-denominated sovereign bonds after a 15-year hiatus.

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd 3988.HK601988.SS said on Thursday it was appointed by the country's finance ministry to assist with the re-issue of euro-denominated sovereign bonds after a 15-year hiatus.

The Bank of China, the country's most international state-owned lender, will be the joint lead underwriter and bookkeeping manager for the re-issue of the euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Europe.

The lender announced the re-issue on its official website.

The re-issue is the first since the issuance of 1 billion euros of sovereign bonds by the Ministry of Finance in 2004.

