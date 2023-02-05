China's finance minister and c.bank governor to attend debt roundtable -IMF

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview released on Sunday.

"China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she said.

"What we are working towards is to bring all creditors, the traditional creditors from advanced economies, new creditors like China, Saudi Arabia, India, as well as the private sector, and put them around the table with the debtor countries."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

