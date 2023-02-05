US Markets

China's finance minister and c.bank governor to attend debt roundtable -IMF

February 05, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Costas Pitas and David Lawder for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview released on Sunday.

"China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she said.

"What we are working towards is to bring all creditors, the traditional creditors from advanced economies, new creditors like China, Saudi Arabia, India, as well as the private sector, and put them around the table with the debtor countries."

