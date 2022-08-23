China's ferrous metals climb as peak demand season approaches

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's iron ore and steel prices rose on Tuesday, as the government's latest rate cut boosted sentiment while demand prospect also looked set to improve ahead of peak season for construction steel.

The most traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 2.8% to 707 yuan ($103.20) a tonne at the midday break, and Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 advanced 1.6% to 4,051 yuan a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded September contract SZZFU2 rose 1.9% to $103.65 a tonne at 0327 GMT.

"Usually September and October are the peak construction months. (There is a) rush to complete projects before the winter comes and it gets too cold. We are already almost at the end of August," said Zenon Ho, an analyst at broker Marex.

China on Monday cut benchmark lending rates and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to boost its economy hurt by COVID-19 outbreaks and a property crisis, which also lifted prices of industrial metals.

There were signs of possible iron ore inventory drawdown this week, with Mysteel data showing portside stockpiles in China fell 0.3% week-on-week to 138.6 million tonnes on Monday, Ho said.

Meanwhile, hot temperature in China is expected to ease soon, Ho said, allowing more construction activities to resume and potentially more industrial enterprises to restart after being halted to reserve scarce electricity.

But longer-term outlook remained cloudy as COVID-19 resurgence and a global economic growth slowdown continued to weigh on steel demand.

"The rate cut is also helpful, but the more help you need for a specific industry, the more glaring the weaknesses are," Ho added.

ShFE hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 1.7% to 3,947 yuan a tonne, stainless steel SHSScv1 increased 1.2% to 15,470 yuan a tonne, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 2.8% to 1,973.50 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 was up 1.5% at 2,608.50 yuan a tonne.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 edged up to $104 a tonne as of Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

($1 = 6.8510 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

