China's Feb power consumption surges 16.9% y/y

China's power consumption in February surged 16.9% from a year earlier to 623.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), state television reported on Tuesday, citing the National Energy Administration.

Data also showed that power use in the first two months of 2022 rose 5.8% on year to 1.35 trillion kWh.

