China's fashion star has $100 billion yarn to spin

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese fast-fashion phenom Shein can grow into its $100 billion valuation. The secretive e-commerce company is planning to raise $1 billion in funding that could value it at more than Zara-owner Inditex and Swedish rival H&M combined, per Bloomberg. That needn't be a stretch.

Thanks to its U.S. import-tax exemptions, founder Chris Xu's online-marketing and data background, and proximity to Chinese garment factories, the digital-only retailer overtook Amazon as the top U.S. shopping app last year. A dress on Shein retails for 30% less than on Zara, reckons Euromonitor.

Shein was last valued at $50 billion in early 2021; that same year, revenue surged 57% to $15.7 billion, Reuters reported. Assuming it can keep up the same pace this year, then the 12-digit price tag implies an enterprise value of 4 times sales. That's above Uniqlo's Japanese owner, Fast Retailing, which trades on just 2.5 times. But the latter's top line is expected to increase roughly 6% in the fiscal year to August, per Refinitiv forecasts. Shein’s sizable premium hangs on convincing investors of its growth prospects. (By Robyn Mak)

