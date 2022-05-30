China's factory activity shrinks at slower pace in May - official PMI

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May, as restrictions on some plants were rolled back after the economy was hit hard by the widespread COVID-19 curbs, an official survey showed on Tuesday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6 in May, from 47.4 in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

A Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 48.6.

