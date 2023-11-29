News & Insights

China's factory activity extends declines in November

Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

November 29, 2023 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, staying below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 49.7.

China's economy has struggled this year to mount a strong post-pandemic recovery, held back by a deepening crisis in the property market, local government debt risks, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions.

A flurry of policy support measures has had only modest effect, raising pressure on authorities to roll out more stimulus.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.