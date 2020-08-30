China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in August - official PMI

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in August, missing analysts' expectations, dragged lower by disruptions from floods and adding to risks for the world's second-largest economy as it emerges from the coronavirus shock.

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in August, missing analysts' expectations, dragged lower by disruptions from floods and adding to risks for the world's second-largest economy as it emerges from the coronavirus shock.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell slightly to 51 in August from 51.1 in July, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts had expected it to pick up slightly to 51.2.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy, as pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports propel a recovery, but the recovery remains uneven.

Private consumption has been stubbornly weak, with Chinese consumers turning cautious on purchases of everyday items as the COVID-19 pandemic cuts incomes and threatens millions of jobs.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More