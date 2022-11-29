China's factory activity contraction deepens in November

Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

November 29, 2022 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in November, an official survey showed on Wednesday, weighed down by softening global demand and COVID-19 restrictions, underscoring the added pressure faced by the world's second-largest economy.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 48.0 against a 49.2 reading in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 49.0.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.