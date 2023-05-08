News & Insights

China's exports grow at slower pace in April, imports contract

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

May 08, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's imports dropped 7.9% in April from a year earlier, while exports grew at a slower pace of 8.5% in the same period after an unexpected surge of 14.8% in March, customs data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports to have risen 8% year-on-year and no growth for imports.

China's economy has seen a patchy recovery despite the lifting of tough COVID restrictions in December, with cooling global growth and a slow uptick in domestic consumption adding to a challenging outlook.

