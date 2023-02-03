China's exchange bond market to launch market-making business - securities regulator

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China will launch market-making business on its exchange bond market from Feb. 6 to improve the market's functions, China's securities regulator said on Friday.

The move can reduce bond issuance costs and improve bond pricing efficiency, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a separate statement that the first batch of market makers include Essence Securities, Orient Securities 600958.SS and ten other brokerage firms.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.