China's Evergrande EV unit applies to resume trading on HK exchange

July 27, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK said on Thursday that it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading in the company's shares on Friday.

Trading in shares of the company, the electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, has been suspended since April 1, 2022, after it got sucked into a debt crisis in mid-2021.

