China's EV maker Zeekr opens orders for two luxury cars in Sweden, the Netherlands

June 28 (Reuters) - China's EV maker Zeekr, a unit of Geely Automobile 0175.HK, said on Wednesday two of its all-electric luxury SUVs are now available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Deliveries are set to begin in the autumn, the company added.

Zeekr will open its flagship stores in Stockholm and Amsterdam by the end of this year, it said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

