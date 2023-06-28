News & Insights

China's EV maker Zeekr opens orders for two luxury cars in Sweden, the Netherlands

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 28, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - China's EV maker Zeekr, a unit of Geely Automobile 0175.HK, said on Wednesday two of its all-electric luxury SUVs are now available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Deliveries are set to begin in the autumn, the company added.

Zeekr will open its flagship stores in Stockholm and Amsterdam by the end of this year, it said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.