China's ev maker Xpeng will raise prices from March 21

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese Energy Vehicle Maker Xpeng Inc 9868.HK said on Friday it will raise its prices for on-sale vehicles before subsidy from March 21 due to the rising costs of raw materials.

Xpeng will raise its prices by between 10,100 yuan ($1,590) and 20,000 yuan, the company said in its official Wechat account.

($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

