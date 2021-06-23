US Markets
XPEV

China's EV maker Xpeng gets approval to list in Hong Kong -source

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published

The listing committee of Hong Kong Stock Exchange has approved China's electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc for a dual primary listing in the Asian financial hub, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - The listing committee of Hong Kong Stock Exchange has approved China's electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc XPEV.N for a dual primary listing in the Asian financial hub, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported Xpeng's Hong Kong listing plan in March, citing people familiar with the matter. Xpeng is listed in New York.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPEV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular