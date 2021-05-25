US Markets
LI

China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published

China's electric vehicle maker Li Auto expects sales to reach 10,000 cars a month from September and will expand its sales network, executives said on Wednesday.

Adds more quotes

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle maker Li Auto LI.O expects sales to reach 10,000 cars a month from September and will expand its sales network, executives said on Wednesday.

Li Auto President Shen Yanan said Li Auto, which has only one model, expects monthly sales of its facelifted Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicle model to nearly double by September. It sold 5,539 cars in April.

Shen said the firm would expand its sales network and continue to use a direct-sales model strategy to sell its vehicles, adding that it is building a team to research selling overseas. It has 75 stores in more than 50 Chinese cities.

Li Auto, with a market capitalisation of $18 billion, is competing with Tesla Inc TSLA.O and a swathe of Chinese EV makers, including Nio Inc NIO.N and Xpeng Inc XPEV.N.

CEO Li Xiang said Li Auto plans to invest 3 billion yuan in research and development this year, and expects that number to grow.

Li said he open to further fundraising options including bonds, loans and follow-ons.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LI TSLA NIO XPEV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular