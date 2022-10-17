China's EV giant BYD sees Q3 profit more than quadrupling, shares jump

Adds details, context

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co 002594.SZ, China's biggest electric car maker, said it expects third-quarter net profit to more than quadruple due to robust sales and a better product mix - a forecast that sent its shares surging.

It predicted net profit for the July-September quarter to come in between 5.5 billion yuan to 5.9 billion yuan ($765 million-$820 million), or an increase of 333% to 365.1% from the same period a year earlier.

BYD's Hong Kong shares gained 4% on Tuesday morning while its shares in Shenzhen climbed 5%.

($1 = 7.1993 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.