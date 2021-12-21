China's ETF launches hit record this year, but fund sizes shrink

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published

China saw record issuance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this year, but cut-throat competition has pushed the average launch size of ETFs to their lowest in nine years, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China saw record issuance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this year, but cut-throat competition has pushed the average launch size of ETFs to their lowest in nine years, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

Fund houses launched 271 ETFs this year, raising a record 187.6 billion yuan ($29.44 billion), the newspaper said.

However, the average ETF launch size was just 690 million yuan, hitting the lowest level in nine years, due to intense competition for investment, according to the article.

More than 70% of the new ETF launches, or 192, raised less than 500 million yuan, the report said.

There are currently 210 so-called mini-funds in China's ETF market, with asset under management (AUM) of less than 200 million yuan, according to the paper.

($1 = 6.3716 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More