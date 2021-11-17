China's embattled Huarong secures $6.5 bln investment from Citic Group-led consortium

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management 2799.HK said on Wednesday it will receive fresh capital worth 42 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) from a state consortium led by Citic Group as part of a restructuring plan.

Huarong intends to issue a maximum of 39.22 billion domestic shares and not more than 1.96 billion shares listed on the Hong Kong exchange to a consortium of investors including Citic Group CITIC.UL, China Cinda Asset Management 1359.HK and China Life Insurance 601628.SS, among others.

"It is of the view that the Issuance is the only practical measure to solve the capital insufficiency difficulty of the company and to satisfy the regulatory requirement," Huarong said in the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The deal would allow Citic Group to assume the Chinese government's controlling stake in the embattled asset manager as part of a plan by regulators to fold financially shaky state asset managers into financial holding groups.

Citic Group would subscribe to no more than 18.82 billion shares in the company while China Cinda, in a separate statement, said it would contribute roughly 4 billion yuan to pick up a 4.89% stake in Huarong.

In August, Huarong announced a first-half 2021 profit of 158.3 million yuan ($24.5 million) and a nearly $16 billion loss for 2020.

($1 = 6.3780 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.