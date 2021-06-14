Commodities

China's edible oil futures plunge in early trade

Emily Chow Reuters
SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's edible oil futures plunged in early trade on Tuesday, with palm oil DCPcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropping by more than 7% at its open.

Meanwhile, Dalian's soyoil futures DBYcv1 and rapeseed oil futures COIcv1 on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange both declined more than 5% in early trade.

