China's economy will keep growing at reasonable speed: finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

December 01, 2022 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, finance minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum in a video on Friday.

The Chinese government will continue to implement the policy package and strive to realise the goal of creating 11 million new urban jobs, Liu said.

