China's economy to grow around 5% this year, central bank head says

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 13, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's economy is likely to grow around 5% this year, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, in line with the government's annual target.

China is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, Yi told a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington, according to a central bank statement.

China's economy is stabilising and recovering, while inflation remains at a low level, Yi said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.