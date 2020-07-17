Markets

China's Economy Springs Back to Life: 5 Stocks to Bet On

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
5 Hot China Stocks to Invest In Sohu.com Inc SOHU Noah Holdings Ltd. NOAH 58.com Inc. WUBA the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank  stocks here. DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU China Automotive Systems, Inc CAAS Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report

Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU): Free Stock Analysis Report

58.com Inc. (WUBA): Free Stock Analysis Report

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH): Free Stock Analysis Report

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular