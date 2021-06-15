China’s Economy Set to Continue Strong Growth in 2021

China is set to account for 25% of global growth in 2021, according to the World Bank’s recently released Global Economic Prospects report.

The report also predicts global economic growth of 5.6% in 2021, the strongest economic recovery after a recession in 80 years.

China’s economy, one of the few that didn’t shrink in 2020, is predicted to grow 8.5% by the World Bank in 2021 as economies enter into recovery from the pandemic spurred recession. Elsewhere, among emerging markets, growth is predicted to be much more moderate, at 4.4%.

The U.S., in comparison, is expected to grow 6.8%.

“Growth in East Asia and Pacific (EAP) is projected to accelerate to 7.7 percent in 2021, largely reflecting a strong rebound in China,” said the World Bank in its prospectus.

The four key points that the World Bank see as influencing these predictions are high trade costs, which are roughly one-half higher in emerging market economies; rising inflation, which can heavily impact emerging markets; potential further Covid outbreaks; and food price volatility.

