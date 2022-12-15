China's economy faces more complex, severe external environment -state planner

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

December 15, 2022 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's economy faces a more complex and severe external environment amid weakening global economic growth, requiring arduous work to promote a continuous recovery, the country's top state planner said in a statement on Friday.

Economic growth is expected to continue picking up pace following the implementation of new COVID rules, the National Development and Reform Commission said, adding that China will speed up construction of infrastructure projects and expand effective investment.

