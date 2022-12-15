China's economy faces more complex, severe external environment -state planner

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's economy faces a more complex and severe external environment amid weakening global economic growth, requiring arduous work to promote a continuous recovery, the country's top state planner said in a statement on Friday.

Economic growth is expected to continue picking up pace following the implementation of new COVID rules, the National Development and Reform Commission said, adding that China will speed up construction of infrastructure projects and expand effective investment.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.