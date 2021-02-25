China's economy could grow 8-9% this year from low base in 2020 - c.bank adviser

Contributors
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Muyu Xu Reuters
Published

China's gross domestic product (GDP) could expand 8-9% in 2021 as it continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China, said on Friday.

Adds background, details

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's gross domestic product (GDP) could expand 8-9% in 2021 as it continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China, said on Friday.

This speed of recovery would not mean China has returned to a "high-growth" period, said Liu, as it would be from a low base in 2020, when China's economy grew 2.3%.

Analysts from HSBC this week forecast that China would grow 8.5% this year, leading the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

If 2020 and 2021's average GDP growth is around 5%, this would be a "not bad" outcome, said Liu, speaking at an online conference.

China is set to release a government work report on March 5 which typically includes a GDP growth target for the year.

Last year's report did not include one due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus. Reuters previously reported that 2021's report will also not set a target.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Muyu Xu; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More