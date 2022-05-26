China's economic slowdown woes dent benchmark iron ore futures

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures touched a one-week low on Thursday as downstream demand remained muted, while investors fretted over cues that the world's second-largest economy is contracting in the second quarter amid COVID-fuelled chaos.

China is facing bigger economic difficulties than in 2020, with some indicators started to weaken sharply since March, Premier Li Keqiang said at a national meeting on Wednesday, adding that the country should strive to achieve reasonable growth in the second quarter.

"As steel mills' profits are relatively low and with expectations of annual output controls, there's limited room for further increase of molten iron production," analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note.

GF Futures expected ferrous prices to be mainly driven by steel products demand in the next term, and iron ore prices to continue to fluctuate before consumption improves.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 for September delivery fell as much as 4.1% to 806 yuan ($119.99) a tonne, the lowest since May 19. They were down 0.8% at 834 yuan a tonne at close.

Dalian coking coal prices DJMcv1 slipped 0.7% to 2,473 yuan a tonne and coke futures DCJcv1 dipped 0.2% to 3,256 yuan per tonne.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, for October delivery, inched up 0.2% to 4,505 yuan a tonne.

Futures of hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, ended down 0.1% to 4,632 yuan per tonne.

The June delivery for Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 faltered 0.4% to 18,530 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.7175 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tom Hogue)

