News & Insights

US Markets
DON

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 mln cars from Dec 30

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

September 07, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li and Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor 0489.HK plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30, China's market regulator said on Thursday.

The planned recall has been filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation and involves some brands under Dongfeng's joint venture with Nissan Motors produced between July 23, 2018 and Sept 26, 2021, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator said because of a lack of tight sealing of the engine exhaust gas recirculation valve, the internal bearings of vehicles may be corroded by chlorine-containing condensate.

It said this could result in stagnation of the valve body, poor engine operation and increased emissions of pollutants.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Bernard Orr; editing by Jason Neely)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.