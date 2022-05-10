China's dollar/yuan swaps fall into negative territory for first time since 2019

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's one-year dollar/yuan swaps CNY1Y=CFXS fell into negative territory for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, pressured by the vanishing yield gap between the world's two largest economies.

The one-year swap points touched a low of -40 points, the lowest level since March 2019.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.