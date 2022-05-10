China's dollar/yuan swaps fall into negative territory for first time since 2019

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's one-year dollar/yuan swaps fell into negative territory for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, pressured by the vanishing yield gap between the world's two largest economies.

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's one-year dollar/yuan swaps CNY1Y=CFXS fell into negative territory for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, pressured by the vanishing yield gap between the world's two largest economies.

The one-year swap points touched a low of -40 points, the lowest level since March 2019.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More