News & Insights

China's DNE launches $2 bln offshore vehicle with yuan and dollar funding

May 26, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - DNE, a Chinese developer and operator of new economy real estate such as logistics and cold chains, said it had completed fundraising for a $2 billion offshore development venture that can be financed in both U.S. dollar and the yuan.

The dual currency arrangement is relatively rare, though the Chinese currency is gaining popularity among overseas investors.

The Shanghai-based operator, which also builds life sciences and modern manufacturing parks, said the logistics fund launch shows offshore investors remain interested in China's new economy segments, despite challenges in global markets.

"We are witnessing a new set of opportunities driven by the rapid rise of new economy segments," said Keaton Yu, DNE's head of capital and fund management.

The unique funding strategy "gives investors the flexibility to pay in either offshore yuan or dollar," Yu said, adding that nearly all China-focused, offshore-based private equity real estate funds were historically funded in dollar.

China has stepped up efforts to promote the use of yuan in international trade such as oil and gas purchases, resulting in an increasing amount of offshore yuan being ploughed back to China assets through financial investment.

"An increasing number of global institutional investors now have offshore yuan, and paying in yuan for their portfolio in China naturally offers the benefit of hedging currency risks," said Yu.

The $2 billion investment platform, to be managed by DNE, will develop and operate state-of-the-art logistics facilities in key mainland hubs, with China's rapidly-growing real estate investment trusts (REITs) market a key exit channel, he said.

As China's economy slows amid growing geopolitical tensions, Beijing has stepped up development of the "new economy", encouraging investment in areas such as chipmaking, data centres, robotics and life sciences, while reducing reliance on home building and exports.

DNE has $16 billion in assets under management，and has launched ventures and funds with global institutional investors.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.