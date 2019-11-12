China's digital currency not seeking "full control" of individuals' details - c. bank official
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's proposed digitized domestic currency is not a bid to
gain full control of information belonging to the general
public, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday, adding
that the goal was to balance privacy concerns and the
authorities' need for information.
China is preparing to be the first country to roll out a
digitized domestic currency, a development that is being closely
watched by the world's financial services industries, though few
details are currently available.
Akin to Facebook's proposed Libra digital currency and other
cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the officially-named Digital
Currency Electronic Payment will be powered partially by
blockchain technology and dispersed through digital wallets.
What sets it somewhat apart, however, is that the digital
currency's design seemingly provides Beijing with unprecedented
oversight over money flows, giving Chinese authorities a degree
of control over their economy that most central banks do not
have.
"We know the demand from the general public is to keep
anonymity by using paper money and coins ... we will give those
people who demand it anonymity in their transactions," Mu
Changchun, head of the People's Bank of China's digital currency
research institute, told a conference in Singapore.
"But at the same time we will keep the balance between the
'controllable anonymity' and anti-money laundering, CTF (counter
terrorist financing), and also tax issues, online gambling and
any electronic criminal activities," he added.
"That is a balance we have to keep, and that is our goal. We
are not seeking full control of the information of the general
public."
It is not clear when the new digital currency will be
launched.
Mu told a public forum in August that it was "almost
ready". However, in September, Chinese central bank chief Yi
Gang said there was no timetable for its roll out and that it
still needed to meet requirements, and again referenced
anti-money laundering.
Mu said on Tuesday that the goal of the project was to
create a new system in case of problems with China's existing
financial infrastructure, where electronic payments are
currently dominated by just two players, and to boost financial
inclusion in rural areas.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((Alun.John@thomsonretuers.com; Reuters Messaging: Alun.John.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.