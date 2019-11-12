China's digital currency not seeking "full control" of individuals' details - c. bank official

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's proposed digitized domestic currency is not a bid to

gain full control of information belonging to the general

public, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday, adding

that the goal was to balance privacy concerns and the

authorities' need for information.

China is preparing to be the first country to roll out a

digitized domestic currency, a development that is being closely

watched by the world's financial services industries, though few

details are currently available.

Akin to Facebook's proposed Libra digital currency and other

cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the officially-named Digital

Currency Electronic Payment will be powered partially by

blockchain technology and dispersed through digital wallets.

What sets it somewhat apart, however, is that the digital

currency's design seemingly provides Beijing with unprecedented

oversight over money flows, giving Chinese authorities a degree

of control over their economy that most central banks do not

have.

"We know the demand from the general public is to keep

anonymity by using paper money and coins ... we will give those

people who demand it anonymity in their transactions," Mu

Changchun, head of the People's Bank of China's digital currency

research institute, told a conference in Singapore.

"But at the same time we will keep the balance between the

'controllable anonymity' and anti-money laundering, CTF (counter

terrorist financing), and also tax issues, online gambling and

any electronic criminal activities," he added.

"That is a balance we have to keep, and that is our goal. We

are not seeking full control of the information of the general

public."

It is not clear when the new digital currency will be

launched.

Mu told a public forum in August that it was "almost

ready". However, in September, Chinese central bank chief Yi

Gang said there was no timetable for its roll out and that it

still needed to meet requirements, and again referenced

anti-money laundering.

Mu said on Tuesday that the goal of the project was to

create a new system in case of problems with China's existing

financial infrastructure, where electronic payments are

currently dominated by just two players, and to boost financial

inclusion in rural areas.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)

