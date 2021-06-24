US Markets
China's Didi to list on New York Stock Exchange

Niket Nishant Reuters
DiDi Global Inc., China's largest ride-hailing company, said in a filing on Thursday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Four ADS would represent one Class A ordinary share. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: DIDI IPO/ (URGENT)

