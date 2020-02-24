China's Didi to launch Japan food delivery service from April

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's ride hailing company Didi Chuxing plans to launch a food delivery service in Japan from April, the firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said on Tuesday, as it seeks to grow its overseas business.

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's ride hailing company Didi Chuxing plans to launch a food delivery service in Japan from April, the firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, said on Tuesday, as it seeks to grow its overseas business.

"DiDi begins recruiting food delivery partners in Osaka, Japan on Feb 25 and plans to officially launch this service in the city in early April," a company representative told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More