BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global plans to expand services and offer more subsidies to passengers and drivers, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company had been targeted by Chinese regulators up until January.

(Reporting by Ye Josh and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

