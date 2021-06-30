China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc DIDI.N will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said.

Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came as Didi, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, rose slightly on its U.S. debut, valuing it at $68.49 billion, in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Didi is also backed by technology companies Alibaba BABA.N9988.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and Uber UBER.N.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

