China's Didi swings to third-quarter profit, to buy-back $1 bln worth of shares

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 13, 2023 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing company Didi Global on Monday reported a third-quarter profit as domestic demand for mobility services improved, and also announced share repurchases worth up to $1 billion over the next two years.

Didi Global reported net income attributable to shareholders of 107 million yuan ($14.66 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with a loss of 2.01 billion yuan a year ago. Revenue jumped 25% to 51.40 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.2963 Chinese yuan renminbi)

