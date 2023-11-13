China's Didi swings to third-quarter profit, to buy-back $1 bln worth of shares

Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing company Didi Global on Monday reported a third-quarter profit as domestic demand for mobility services improved, and also announced share repurchases worth up to $1 billion over the next two years.

Didi Global reported net income attributable to shareholders of 107 million yuan ($14.66 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with a loss of 2.01 billion yuan a year ago. Revenue jumped 25% to 51.40 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.2963 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

