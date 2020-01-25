China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing from Jan 26

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said it will halt inter-city services to and from the capital Beijing from Jan. 26, amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 41 and infected around 1,400 globally.

Beijing city has said it would stop all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 26.

