China's Didi raises $4 billion in U.S. IPO - source

June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc DIDI.N raised $4 billion in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated price range, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Didi will sell 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $14 apiece, the source said. This gives Didi a valuation of approximately $73 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

