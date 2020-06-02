US Markets
China's Didi hires van drivers for logistics services

Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is hiring van and truck drivers in ten Chinese cities as it plans to join the already crowded on-demand logistics industry to diversify its business.

In a hiring notice, Didi said it is hiring 580 van and truck drivers in ten cities including Beijing, Shanghai, eastern Hangzhou and southern Shenzhen for its on-demand logistics services.

Didi sorts the the vehicles in five categories, from small vans to 4.2 metre-long trucks. It requires drivers to have certain licences and will offer to train them, it said.

Didi, which is backed by SoftBank 9984.T, launched delivery services in 21 Chinese cities in March during the lockdown.

Didi declined to comment. Its U.S. peer Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N is operating Uber Freight service.

On-demand logistics service in China is crowded, with Manbang, Huolala and 58.com Inc's WUBA.N Kuaigou as market leaders.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

