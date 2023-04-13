US Markets

China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 13, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global showed off a robotaxi concept car it called "Didi Neuron" during a company event broadcast online on Thursday, which has robotic arms that can help passengers pick up bottles of water or carry their luggage.

The blue and white vehicle was unveiled by Didi Autonomous Driving COO Meng Xing.

